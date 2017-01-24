Texas GOP stars push school choice, but will it be enough?
The governor of Texas and the Bush family's rising star added political muscle Tuesday to a rally supporting school vouchers, which have stalled repeatedly in the country's largest Republican state despite steadfast support from top conservatives. Marching bands with thundering drumlines and hundreds of students and teachers - many in yellow-and-black "National School Choice Week" scarfs - converged outside the Texas Capitol.
