Texas execution Thursday for fatal $1.25 robbery halted Read Story AP

A federal judge has stopped this week's scheduled execution of a 32-year-old man condemned for the 2004 robbery-slaying of a convenience store worker in Corpus Christi. John Henry Ramirez was set for lethal injection Thursday in Huntsville for fatally slashing 45-year-old Pablo Castro.

