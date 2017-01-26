Texas doctoral students donate books to area schools impacted by August floods
Schools in Livingston, Ascension and East Baton Rouge parishes received books in December, thanks to a project organized by a Texas doctoral student who teaches English at two colleges. Natalie Malin said she decided to take on a service project to help Louisiana residents impacted by the floods in August after seeing television coverage of the disaster.
