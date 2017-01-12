Texas deputy viciously attacked by 2 ...

Texas deputy viciously attacked by 2 undocumented Mexicans

There are 4 comments on the Right Wing News story from 14 hrs ago, titled Texas deputy viciously attacked by 2 undocumented Mexicans. In it, Right Wing News reports that:

This right here is an excellent reason officers should ride in pairs. A Texas deputy pulled over a pair of illegal aliens and that's when the incident began.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Right Wing News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
tomin cali

Since: Aug 11

10,921

Location hidden
#1 15 hrs ago
instead of wasting tax dollars patch these illegals up and dump them in their homelands to finish the medical care whatever happens to them is on them.

more proof illegal aliens are the enemy of law and order.

Judged:

2

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
spytheweb

Since: Apr 10

10,093

Las Vegas, NV

#2 12 hrs ago
Texas deputy viciously attacked by 2 undocumented Mexicans AKA Illegal alien Mexicans!

Both illegal aliens are in critical condition. I bet they were high/drunk. Illegal aliens shouldn't be driving in the US. In the country illegally, driving and having drugs. Illegal aliens have no respect for US law so we don't have any respect for them and their children.

Judged:

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Kizz2938

New York, NY

#3 5 hrs ago
any1 want to webcam with a 22 f? hit me up on K iK my id is sprinklez10
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Harry Paratestes

“Dewey wins!”

Since: Sep 14

3,569

Bugtussle Ky

#4 5 hrs ago
tomin cali wrote:
instead of wasting tax dollars patch these illegals up and dump them in their homelands to finish the medical care whatever happens to them is on them.

more proof illegal aliens are the enemy of law and order.
Save the money on the first aid and transport. They will return the first opportunity that arises.
Let them bleed out.
They will never pose a threat again, and maybe parts can be harvested that would render planned parenthood unnecessary.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Texas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Cuban migrants steps from US border hope for Tr... 8 hr Wholly Silicon Wafer 6
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 9 hr OzRitz 62,866
News Man offers plea in stalking of dead daughter's ... (Jun '08) 12 hr Agree 20
News GOP looks to high court to stop 'Californiazati... Sat Jim 1
News Two at large in North Texas drug-ring bust (Mar '07) Sat Errybody 53
News How to get comfortable with diversity Sat Einstein Nukes 5
News In a small Texas town, a new private detention ... Sat TerriB1 1
See all Texas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Texas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. South Korea
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Michael Jackson
  1. Super Bowl
  2. Syria
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Iran
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,730 • Total comments across all topics: 277,952,322

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC