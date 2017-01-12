Texas deputy viciously attacked by 2 undocumented Mexicans
There are 4 comments on the Right Wing News story from 14 hrs ago, titled Texas deputy viciously attacked by 2 undocumented Mexicans. In it, Right Wing News reports that:
This right here is an excellent reason officers should ride in pairs. A Texas deputy pulled over a pair of illegal aliens and that's when the incident began.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Right Wing News.
Since: Aug 11
10,921
Location hidden
#1 15 hrs ago
instead of wasting tax dollars patch these illegals up and dump them in their homelands to finish the medical care whatever happens to them is on them.
more proof illegal aliens are the enemy of law and order.
Since: Apr 10
10,093
#2 12 hrs ago
Texas deputy viciously attacked by 2 undocumented Mexicans AKA Illegal alien Mexicans!
Both illegal aliens are in critical condition. I bet they were high/drunk. Illegal aliens shouldn't be driving in the US. In the country illegally, driving and having drugs. Illegal aliens have no respect for US law so we don't have any respect for them and their children.
#3 5 hrs ago
“Dewey wins!”
Since: Sep 14
3,569
Bugtussle Ky
#4 5 hrs ago
Save the money on the first aid and transport. They will return the first opportunity that arises.
Let them bleed out.
They will never pose a threat again, and maybe parts can be harvested that would render planned parenthood unnecessary.
