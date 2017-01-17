Texas court grants appeal after 35 years without conviction
In this Dec. 11, 2012 file photo, Jerry Hartfield speaks from a visiting area at the Hughes Unit of the Texas Department of Criminal Justice outside Gatesville, Texas. A Texas district court of appeals panel issued an opinion on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, saying that Hartfield, an inmate imprisoned for more than 35 years after his murder conviction was overturned should go free.
