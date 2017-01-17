Texas court grants appeal after 35 ye...

Texas court grants appeal after 35 years without conviction

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: MySanAntonio.com

In this Dec. 11, 2012 file photo, Jerry Hartfield speaks from a visiting area at the Hughes Unit of the Texas Department of Criminal Justice outside Gatesville, Texas. A Texas district court of appeals panel issued an opinion on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, saying that Hartfield, an inmate imprisoned for more than 35 years after his murder conviction was overturned should go free.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Texas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'It's made in Vietnam!' At inauguration, origin... 5 hr Copper Head Road 2
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 12 hr Patriot AKA Bozo 62,970
News Texas Court grants appeal after 35 years withou... 17 hr Jim 1
News At GOP leaders' urging, Texas Supreme Court wil... 18 hr NOM s Waffle House 1
News Gore's new movie highlights alternative energy ... 22 hr CAS 2
News Police: Ex-church volunteer sexually abused nur... Fri Hillary for prison 1
News 'Beautiful Wall' a Tough Task Patchy border bar... Fri tomin cali 22
See all Texas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Texas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,030 • Total comments across all topics: 278,134,708

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC