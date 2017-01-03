Texas Congressman Ted Poe says he's in remission from cancer
The conservative Republican from Houston announced Thursday that he is in remission from leukemia, which he was diagnosed with in July.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley Morning Star.
Comments
Add your comments below
Texas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Texas bathroom bill may spark North Carolin...
|1 hr
|Christsharia sLaw
|14
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|3 hr
|Lovey3639
|62,716
|Dem Rep: DHS Releasing Illegal Immigrants Into ...
|11 hr
|Mikey
|10
|Rick Perry's Texas giveaways: There's something...
|13 hr
|jim
|1
|How Mumps And Measles Will Put Texas At Center ...
|Jan 4
|Pharma Pays
|1
|Sex Offenders Now Have a Civil Rights Website (Apr '07)
|Jan 3
|masterone
|1,020
|Families looking for 2 missing Fort Bliss soldiers
|Jan 3
|L Morales
|4
Find what you want!
Search Texas Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC