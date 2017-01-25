Texas abortion bill would make it leg...

Texas abortion bill would make it legal to punish women

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: SFGate

Abortion legislation in Texas received nationwide attention after Wendy Davis' filibuster in 2013. Davis is no longer in the Texas Legislature, but they'll be many anti-abortion bills around for the upcoming session.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Texas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 2 hr Patriot AKA Bozo 62,991
News Farenthold: TxDOT forced to pay relocation bene... 5 hr Geezer 1
News 'It's made in Vietnam!' At inauguration, origin... 10 hr Jim 3
News Police: Ex-church volunteer sexually abused nur... 22 hr Super user 15
News Texas woman who claimed to be a voice of Goda g... Tue ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 1
News Texas Governor Goes After Sheriff Who Protects ... Tue santo 2
News 'Beautiful Wall' a Tough Task Patchy border bar... Mon Well Well 33
See all Texas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Texas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,725 • Total comments across all topics: 278,251,956

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC