Texas abortion bill would make it legal to punish women
Abortion legislation in Texas received nationwide attention after Wendy Davis' filibuster in 2013. Davis is no longer in the Texas Legislature, but they'll be many anti-abortion bills around for the upcoming session.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Comments
Add your comments below
Texas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|2 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|62,991
|Farenthold: TxDOT forced to pay relocation bene...
|5 hr
|Geezer
|1
|'It's made in Vietnam!' At inauguration, origin...
|10 hr
|Jim
|3
|Police: Ex-church volunteer sexually abused nur...
|22 hr
|Super user
|15
|Texas woman who claimed to be a voice of Goda g...
|Tue
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|1
|Texas Governor Goes After Sheriff Who Protects ...
|Tue
|santo
|2
|'Beautiful Wall' a Tough Task Patchy border bar...
|Mon
|Well Well
|33
Find what you want!
Search Texas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC