Texas, 13 other states sue to block O...

Texas, 13 other states sue to block Obama coal mining rule

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: KXXV-TV Waco

Texas and 12 other states have asked a federal court to block final rules from President Barack Obama's administration designed to reduce coal mining's impact on streams. Paxton said in a statement that the "Stream Protection Rule" imposes "mandatory, one-size-fits-all" regulations that violate states' rights.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Texas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News It's Open Season on Alligators (Apr '11) 41 min Willie Granville 3
News Bill aims to cut off aid to countries that don'... 3 hr tomin cali 4
News The Brief: Who will pay for criminal justice re... 7 hr jum 1
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 16 hr Brian_G 62,878
News Cuban migrants steps from US border hope for Tr... 19 hr Wholly Silicon Wafer 10
News Land acquired for Hooters; design phase just be... (Aug '07) Mon McGooters 20
News Man offers plea in stalking of dead daughter's ... (Jun '08) Jan 15 Agree 20
See all Texas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Texas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,466 • Total comments across all topics: 278,004,123

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC