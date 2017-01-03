Suspect in throat-slashing of wife, son extradited to Texas
A man suspected of slashing the throats of his wife and 3-month-old son has been extradited to Texas and is being held on a capital murder charge.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley Morning Star.
Comments
Add your comments below
Texas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|5 hr
|Fred Flintstone R...
|62,806
|Texas may be in for a fight over transgender ba...
|8 hr
|Imprtnrd
|43
|GOP again eyes sanctuary cities ban due to poli...
|14 hr
|tomin cali
|1
|China warns after Cruz, Abbot, meet Taiwan's pr...
|16 hr
|Cordwainer Trout
|5
|Dem Rep: DHS Releasing Illegal Immigrants Into ...
|Mon
|slick willie expl...
|17
|Once again, the Texas Legislature is mostly whi...
|Mon
|Jim
|1
|China warns after Cruz, Abbot, meet Taiwan's pr...
|Mon
|Jim
|1
Find what you want!
Search Texas Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC