Supreme Court rejects Texas voter ID appeal - for now
The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to take up Texas' effort salvage its strict voter identification law, handing at least a temporary victory to civil rights advocates who have successfully argued that the law discriminates against minorities. But Chief Justice John Roberts said Texas could later try another appeal - after a lower court rules whether the state lawmakers discriminated on purpose when they passed the law in 2011.
