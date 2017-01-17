Study: Texas abortions declined as clinics got farther away
The number of abortions performed throughout Texas dropped after a 2013 law forced the closure of clinics in all but the largest cities, and the decline was steeper the farther a woman lived from one of the remaining clinics, a study found.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MDJonline.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Texas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|1 hr
|Kevin is Leery - CA
|62,935
|Prescription skin cancer cream Aldara has horri... (Oct '06)
|13 hr
|Anonymous
|2,156
|'Beautiful Wall' a Tough Task Patchy border bar...
|Wed
|tomin cali
|7
|2 Texas Democratic congressmen boycotting Trump...
|Wed
|june
|1
|It's Open Season on Alligators (Apr '11)
|Tue
|Willie Granville
|3
|Bill aims to cut off aid to countries that don'...
|Jan 17
|tomin cali
|4
|The Brief: Who will pay for criminal justice re...
|Jan 17
|jum
|1
Find what you want!
Search Texas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC