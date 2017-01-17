Study: Texas abortions declined as cl...

Study: Texas abortions declined as clinics got farther away

The number of abortions performed throughout Texas dropped after a 2013 law forced the closure of clinics in all but the largest cities, and the decline was steeper the farther a woman lived from one of the remaining clinics, a study found.

