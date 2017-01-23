Study: More than 313K victims of human trafficking in Texas
A University of Texas study estimates there are more than 313,000 victims of human trafficking in the state who are forced into prostitution or to perform labor. The study by UT's School of Social Work found that about 234,000 people work under involuntary servitude or debt bondage, while some 79,000 children and young adults are coerced or deceived into prostitution.
