'Stray' bullet hits Texas legislator in the head
A Texas lawmaker is lucky to be alive after an apparently stray bullet hit his head during a New Year's celebration early Sunday, authorities said. State Rep. Armando "Mando" Martinez, D-Weslaco, said his wife had just given him a kiss shortly after ringing in the new year with family and friends, and the next thing he knew, "it felt like a sledgehammer hit me over the head."
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXLY-TV Spokane.
Add your comments below
Texas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|49ers fire coach Chip Kelly, GM Trent Baalke
|2 hr
|Jim
|1
|Amy Charron's War Against Gov Rick Perry and a ... (Nov '11)
|5 hr
|Terris_world
|9
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|6 hr
|The Winnipeg Tax ...
|62,642
|Families looking for 2 missing Fort Bliss soldiers
|6 hr
|JWR Russel NRUSA
|3
|Ex-officer admits several scams (Dec '06)
|21 hr
|Victim
|175
|Escaped Texas inmate dies in shootout
|Sat
|Nosy
|3
|Trump adopting same behavior he criticized Clin...
|Dec 31
|Fcvk tRump
|23
Find what you want!
Search Texas Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC