'Stray' bullet hits Texas legislator ...

'Stray' bullet hits Texas legislator in the head

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: KXLY-TV Spokane

A Texas lawmaker is lucky to be alive after an apparently stray bullet hit his head during a New Year's celebration early Sunday, authorities said. State Rep. Armando "Mando" Martinez, D-Weslaco, said his wife had just given him a kiss shortly after ringing in the new year with family and friends, and the next thing he knew, "it felt like a sledgehammer hit me over the head."

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXLY-TV Spokane.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Texas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 49ers fire coach Chip Kelly, GM Trent Baalke 2 hr Jim 1
News Amy Charron's War Against Gov Rick Perry and a ... (Nov '11) 5 hr Terris_world 9
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 6 hr The Winnipeg Tax ... 62,642
News Families looking for 2 missing Fort Bliss soldiers 6 hr JWR Russel NRUSA 3
News Ex-officer admits several scams (Dec '06) 21 hr Victim 175
News Escaped Texas inmate dies in shootout Sat Nosy 3
News Trump adopting same behavior he criticized Clin... Dec 31 Fcvk tRump 23
See all Texas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Texas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Super Bowl
  5. North Korea
  1. Iraq
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,327 • Total comments across all topics: 277,552,475

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC