South Texas fossil could be reptile that swam 90M years ago
Paleontologists say a fossil found in limestone along a remote South Texas riverbed could be that of a dolphin-like reptile that swam in ancient oceans some 90 million years ago. The discovery was made two years by a petroleum geologist for the Texas Railroad Commission and it went largely unnoticed until a photo of the fossil appeared recently on the cover of the commission's 2016 annual report.
