Some in Texas town of Jewett welcome Donald Trump presidency
Jim Salley has spent a half century selling boots, clothes and gear to men and women working in the local coal mine, steel mill and oil and gas fields, but the last few years have been a struggle.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley Morning Star.
Comments
Add your comments below
Texas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|3 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|62,959
|'Beautiful Wall' a Tough Task Patchy border bar...
|4 hr
|Holy Guacamole
|21
|Amy Charron's War Against Gov Rick Perry and a ... (Nov '11)
|4 hr
|Amy Charron
|10
|Donald Trumpa s victory creates a electrica atm...
|8 hr
|barack voter
|1
|Prescription skin cancer cream Aldara has horri... (Oct '06)
|13 hr
|Aldara1
|2,160
|Who are you voting for in the Texas Governor race? (Oct '14)
|23 hr
|PrehistoricPharts
|159
|2 Texas Democratic congressmen boycotting Trump...
|Jan 18
|june
|1
Find what you want!
Search Texas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC