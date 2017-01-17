Some Abilene students learn about aer...

Some Abilene students learn about aerospace technology

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Norwalk Citizen News

Academy of Technology, Engineering, Math & Science students test different rocket engines in their aerospace engineering course Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017, in Abilene, Texas. Aerospace engineering, a subspecialty within the engineering track at the specialized high school, was launched this year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Texas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 8 min Mothra 62,928
News Prescription skin cancer cream Aldara has horri... (Oct '06) 9 hr Anonymous 2,156
News 'Beautiful Wall' a Tough Task Patchy border bar... 20 hr tomin cali 7
News 2 Texas Democratic congressmen boycotting Trump... Wed june 1
News It's Open Season on Alligators (Apr '11) Tue Willie Granville 3
News Bill aims to cut off aid to countries that don'... Tue tomin cali 4
News The Brief: Who will pay for criminal justice re... Tue jum 1
See all Texas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Texas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,094 • Total comments across all topics: 278,063,013

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC