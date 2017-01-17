Some Abilene students learn about aerospace technology
Academy of Technology, Engineering, Math & Science students test different rocket engines in their aerospace engineering course Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017, in Abilene, Texas. Aerospace engineering, a subspecialty within the engineering track at the specialized high school, was launched this year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.
Add your comments below
Texas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|8 min
|Mothra
|62,928
|Prescription skin cancer cream Aldara has horri... (Oct '06)
|9 hr
|Anonymous
|2,156
|'Beautiful Wall' a Tough Task Patchy border bar...
|20 hr
|tomin cali
|7
|2 Texas Democratic congressmen boycotting Trump...
|Wed
|june
|1
|It's Open Season on Alligators (Apr '11)
|Tue
|Willie Granville
|3
|Bill aims to cut off aid to countries that don'...
|Tue
|tomin cali
|4
|The Brief: Who will pay for criminal justice re...
|Tue
|jum
|1
Find what you want!
Search Texas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC