Small planes collide mid-air in Texas, killing 2
Two people have been killed after two airplanes collided in midair near McKinney, Texas, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016. The Federal Aviation Administration says the collision occurred shortly after 5:30 p.m. near Aero Country Airport.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Texas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|1 hr
|Cupcake8433
|62,635
|Escaped Texas inmate dies in shootout
|21 hr
|Nosy
|3
|Trump adopting same behavior he criticized Clin...
|Sat
|Fcvk tRump
|23
|The Ghost of Christmas Present
|Fri
|scientia potentia...
|1
|Americans who live near border say Trump's wall...
|Dec 28
|Unknown Soldier
|5
|Abbott promises more help on the way
|Dec 28
|New Resident
|21
|Inmate being sought after escape from Texas jail
|Dec 28
|Opp
|10
Find what you want!
Search Texas Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC