Ski chairlift modification likely caused woman's fatal fall
Officials at a small Colorado ski resort say an independent contractor's modifications to a chairlift likely caused a lurch that toppled a Texas woman 25 feet to her death.
Texas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Texas Court grants appeal after 35 years withou...
|44 min
|Jim
|1
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|1 hr
|Lovey794
|62,964
|At GOP leaders' urging, Texas Supreme Court wil...
|1 hr
|NOM s Waffle House
|1
|Gore's new movie highlights alternative energy ...
|6 hr
|CAS
|2
|Police: Ex-church volunteer sexually abused nur...
|9 hr
|Hillary for prison
|1
|'Beautiful Wall' a Tough Task Patchy border bar...
|12 hr
|tomin cali
|22
|Amy Charron's War Against Gov Rick Perry and a ... (Nov '11)
|17 hr
|Amy Charron
|10
