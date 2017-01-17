Ski chairlift modification likely cau...

Ski chairlift modification likely caused woman's fatal fall

Officials at a small Colorado ski resort say an independent contractor's modifications to a chairlift likely caused a lurch that toppled a Texas woman 25 feet to her death.

