Shifted oversized load blocking traffic on US 59 North near Nacogdoches
Motorists traveling on U.S. Highway North near Nacogdoches should expect delays and a traffic detour because a shifted oversized load is blocking traffic, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. Rhonda Oaks, a TxDOT spokeswoman said that the delays and detour are expected to last for another couple of hours until the shifted oversized load can be cleared.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSWO.
Add your comments below
Texas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|20 min
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|62,706
|Dem Rep: DHS Releasing Illegal Immigrants Into ...
|10 hr
|Well Well
|8
|How Mumps And Measles Will Put Texas At Center ...
|Wed
|Pharma Pays
|1
|Sex Offenders Now Have a Civil Rights Website (Apr '07)
|Jan 3
|masterone
|1,020
|Families looking for 2 missing Fort Bliss soldiers
|Jan 3
|L Morales
|4
|Lure of land gives way to frustration (Aug '08)
|Jan 3
|Petro
|140
|49ers fire coach Chip Kelly, GM Trent Baalke
|Jan 2
|Jim
|1
Find what you want!
Search Texas Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC