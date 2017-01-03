Shifted oversized load blocking traff...

Shifted oversized load blocking traffic on US 59 North near Nacogdoches

12 hrs ago Read more: KSWO

Motorists traveling on U.S. Highway North near Nacogdoches should expect delays and a traffic detour because a shifted oversized load is blocking traffic, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. Rhonda Oaks, a TxDOT spokeswoman said that the delays and detour are expected to last for another couple of hours until the shifted oversized load can be cleared.

