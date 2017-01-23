Second suspect caught in Texas mall shooting
Second suspect caught in Texas mall shooting The Good Samaritan who tried to stop the jewelry store robbery also was identified. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://www.usatoday.com/story/news/nation-now/2017/01/23/texas-mall-robbery-shooting/96939852/ San Antonio police stand guard at an exit to the Rolling Oaks Mall after a deadly shooting Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in San Antonio.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Add your comments below
Texas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Beautiful Wall' a Tough Task Patchy border bar...
|33 min
|Well Well
|33
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|56 min
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|62,986
|Texas Governor Goes After Sheriff Who Protects ...
|1 hr
|tomin cali
|1
|At Least 1 Dead, 6 Injured in San Antonio Mall ...
|13 hr
|Jim
|1
|2 Texas Democratic congressmen boycotting Trump...
|21 hr
|santo
|2
|Police: Ex-church volunteer sexually abused nur...
|Sun
|Lol
|9
|Gore's new movie highlights alternative energy ...
|Sun
|USAUSAUSA
|5
Find what you want!
Search Texas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC