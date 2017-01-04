Rick Perry's Texas giveaways: There's something fishy about...
Donald Trump's selection of Rick Perry to lead the Department of Energy has prompted many Democrats to question Perry's qualifications for the position. While he governed a state rich in fossil fuels and wind energy, Perry has far less experience than President Obama's two energy secretaries, both physicists, in the department's primary work, such as tending the nuclear-weapons stockpile, handling nuclear waste and carrying out advanced scientific research.
