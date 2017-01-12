Retail gasoline prices in Texas, nationwide hold steady
AAA Texas on Thursday reported the average price at the pump statewide was $2.16 per gallon, the same as a week ago. Drivers nationwide were paying an average $2.36 per gallon.
