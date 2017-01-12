Retail gasoline prices in Texas, nati...

Retail gasoline prices in Texas, nationwide hold steady

Next Story Prev Story
26 min ago Read more: KCBD-TV Lubbock

AAA Texas on Thursday reported the average price at the pump statewide was $2.16 per gallon, the same as a week ago. Drivers nationwide were paying an average $2.36 per gallon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KCBD-TV Lubbock.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Texas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 1 hr Denny CranesPlace 62,841
News Texas icon George Strait shares his favorite ha... 2 hr betty johnson 1
News Pair faces decades in prison in sex trafficking... 5 hr Jim 1
News In-N-Out's heiress reveals shocking details abo... 9 hr Lusto 1
News Backlash in Texas over anti-LGBT bill begins wi... 15 hr Fundie Concernd B... 1
News Texas may be in for a fight over transgender ba... 15 hr Cakez5956 50
News GOP again eyes sanctuary cities ban due to poli... 15 hr anotherview 3
See all Texas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Texas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,573 • Total comments across all topics: 277,843,449

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC