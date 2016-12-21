Police investigating accidental poisoning that killed 4 kids
A Texas woman was in critical condition Tuesday following an accidental poisoning under her home that killed four of her children and sickened five other family members, hospital and fire officials said. A criminal investigation is underway into an accidental poisoning involving a professional-grade pesticide that left four children dead and an Amarillo woman in critical condition, police said Tuesday.
