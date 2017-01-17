Police: Daughters taken 3 decades ago found in Texas, mom arrested
Two sisters who disappeared from Rhode Island with their mother in 1985 have been located in the Houston area, and their mother was charged with snatching them, police announced Tuesday. An anonymous tip two days before Christmas led police to Kimberly and Kelly Yates and their mother, Elaine Yates, state police Lt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.
Add your comments below
Texas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Beautiful Wall' a Tough Task Patchy border bar...
|36 min
|SANDRA
|2
|2 Texas Democratic congressmen boycotting Trump...
|2 hr
|june
|1
|It's Open Season on Alligators (Apr '11)
|19 hr
|Willie Granville
|3
|Bill aims to cut off aid to countries that don'...
|22 hr
|tomin cali
|4
|The Brief: Who will pay for criminal justice re...
|Tue
|jum
|1
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|Tue
|Brian_G
|62,878
|Cuban migrants steps from US border hope for Tr...
|Mon
|Wholly Silicon Wafer
|10
Find what you want!
Search Texas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC