Police: Daughters taken 3 decades ago...

Police: Daughters taken 3 decades ago found in Texas, mom arrested

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The Gazette

Two sisters who disappeared from Rhode Island with their mother in 1985 have been located in the Houston area, and their mother was charged with snatching them, police announced Tuesday. An anonymous tip two days before Christmas led police to Kimberly and Kelly Yates and their mother, Elaine Yates, state police Lt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Texas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Beautiful Wall' a Tough Task Patchy border bar... 36 min SANDRA 2
News 2 Texas Democratic congressmen boycotting Trump... 2 hr june 1
News It's Open Season on Alligators (Apr '11) 19 hr Willie Granville 3
News Bill aims to cut off aid to countries that don'... 22 hr tomin cali 4
News The Brief: Who will pay for criminal justice re... Tue jum 1
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) Tue Brian_G 62,878
News Cuban migrants steps from US border hope for Tr... Mon Wholly Silicon Wafer 10
See all Texas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Texas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Climate Change
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Gunman
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,049 • Total comments across all topics: 278,027,182

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC