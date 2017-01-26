Police chief stands by suspension of Texas officer in video
A Texas police chief says he is standing by a 10-day suspension given to a white officer who was filmed wrestling a black mother and her daughter to the ground during a December incident. Fort Worth Police Chief Joel Fitzgerald said at a news conference Friday that leaked body cam footage and personnel records from previous disciplinary actions against officer William Martin would not affect the suspension.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi.
Add your comments below
Texas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Beautiful Wall' a Tough Task Patchy border bar...
|11 min
|Fit2Serve
|55
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|1 hr
|OzRitz
|63,016
|Black lawmakers say regent appointments lack di...
|Thu
|Jim
|1
|Texas man convicted in 2 slayings at Subway sho...
|Thu
|Jim
|1
|Proposed bill would raise the smoking age from ...
|Thu
|Bad Move
|1
|Trump tries to stifle science, and scientists r...
|Wed
|SANTO
|2
|Farenthold: TxDOT forced to pay relocation bene...
|Jan 25
|Geezer
|1
Find what you want!
Search Texas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC