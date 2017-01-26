Police chief stands by suspension of ...

Police chief stands by suspension of Texas officer in video

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi

A Texas police chief says he is standing by a 10-day suspension given to a white officer who was filmed wrestling a black mother and her daughter to the ground during a December incident. Fort Worth Police Chief Joel Fitzgerald said at a news conference Friday that leaked body cam footage and personnel records from previous disciplinary actions against officer William Martin would not affect the suspension.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Texas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Beautiful Wall' a Tough Task Patchy border bar... 11 min Fit2Serve 55
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 1 hr OzRitz 63,016
News Black lawmakers say regent appointments lack di... Thu Jim 1
News Texas man convicted in 2 slayings at Subway sho... Thu Jim 1
News Proposed bill would raise the smoking age from ... Thu Bad Move 1
News Trump tries to stifle science, and scientists r... Wed SANTO 2
News Farenthold: TxDOT forced to pay relocation bene... Jan 25 Geezer 1
See all Texas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Texas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Syria
  4. Bin Laden
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Climate Change
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,575 • Total comments across all topics: 278,320,467

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC