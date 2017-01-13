Pilot killed in crash of small plane ...

Pilot killed in crash of small plane in Texas

13 hrs ago Read more: UPI

The single-engine Skybolt plane was reported missing after it took off from a private airstrip near Denton on Thursday evening. Police were called to help locate the pilot at around 8:30 p.m., said Trooper Mark Tackett of the Texas Department of Public Safety.

