Paris police: 16 arrested over Kardashian West jewelry heist
Texas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|12 min
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|62,783
|Dem Rep: DHS Releasing Illegal Immigrants Into ...
|35 min
|Well Well
|13
|China warns after Cruz, Abbot, meet Taiwan's pr...
|5 hr
|Le Jimbo
|1
|Texas may be in for a fight over transgender ba...
|6 hr
|Imprtnrd
|32
|New Texas bathroom bill may spark North Carolin...
|Sun
|Frogface Kate
|21
|With illegal immigration arrests down, does Tex... (Oct '08)
|Sun
|Farmer
|179
|Man gets prison for shining laser at Texas TV h...
|Sat
|Jim
|1
