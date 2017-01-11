Pair faces decades in prison in sex trafficking case
U.S. Attorney Stephanie Finley says in a Wednesday news release that 37-year-old Tyrone Larry Smith was sentenced to 32 years; 34-year-old Lacoya Washington, to 20 years.
