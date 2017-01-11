Pair faces decades in prison in sex t...

Pair faces decades in prison in sex trafficking case

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Valley Morning Star

U.S. Attorney Stephanie Finley says in a Wednesday news release that 37-year-old Tyrone Larry Smith was sentenced to 32 years; 34-year-old Lacoya Washington, to 20 years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley Morning Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Texas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Backlash in Texas over anti-LGBT bill begins wi... 2 hr Fundie Concernd B... 1
News Texas may be in for a fight over transgender ba... 2 hr Cakez5956 50
News GOP again eyes sanctuary cities ban due to poli... 2 hr anotherview 3
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 4 hr Jemz5248 62,830
News China warns after Cruz, Abbot, meet Taiwan's pr... Tue Quirky 6
News Dem Rep: DHS Releasing Illegal Immigrants Into ... Jan 9 slick willie expl... 17
News Once again, the Texas Legislature is mostly whi... Jan 9 Jim 1
See all Texas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Texas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Iran
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Climate Change
  3. South Korea
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,899 • Total comments across all topics: 277,828,834

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC