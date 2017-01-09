Once again, the Texas Legislature is mostly white, male, middle-aged
The 84th legislative session ran from Jan. 13 through Jun. 1. State lawmakers enhanced gun rights, allowed epilepsy patients to use medicinal cannabis oil and outlawed local bans on fracking. The members of the Texas Legislature may be elected to represent all corners of the state, but they're not necessarily reflective of it.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Texas Tribune.
Add your comments below
Texas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|32 min
|Mini Driver Minne...
|62,764
|China warns after Cruz, Abbot, meet Taiwan's pr...
|1 hr
|Le Jimbo
|1
|Texas may be in for a fight over transgender ba...
|1 hr
|Imprtnrd
|33
|New Texas bathroom bill may spark North Carolin...
|21 hr
|Frogface Kate
|21
|With illegal immigration arrests down, does Tex... (Oct '08)
|Sun
|Farmer
|179
|Man gets prison for shining laser at Texas TV h...
|Sat
|Jim
|1
|Dem Rep: DHS Releasing Illegal Immigrants Into ...
|Fri
|spud
|11
Find what you want!
Search Texas Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC