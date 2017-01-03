Oil slump socks Texas budget, making ...

Oil slump socks Texas budget, making spending cuts likely

5 hrs ago Read more: The Gillette News-Record

A prolonged oil slump is leaving Texas with a grim spending forecast, and one top Republican lawmaker says budget cuts are now certain. Spending figures released Monday show that Texas won't escape the financial woes that Oklahoma, Louisiana and other energy-producing states have confronted following the oil bust.

