Oil slump socks Texas budget, making spending cuts likely
A prolonged oil slump is leaving Texas with a grim spending forecast, and one top Republican lawmaker says budget cuts are now certain. Spending figures released Monday show that Texas won't escape the financial woes that Oklahoma, Louisiana and other energy-producing states have confronted following the oil bust.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gillette News-Record.
Add your comments below
Texas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dem Rep: DHS Releasing Illegal Immigrants Into ...
|10 min
|slick willie expl...
|18
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|18 min
|Into The Night
|62,785
|Once again, the Texas Legislature is mostly whi...
|18 min
|Jim
|1
|China warns after Cruz, Abbot, meet Taiwan's pr...
|18 min
|Jellybeans8570
|2
|China warns after Cruz, Abbot, meet Taiwan's pr...
|1 hr
|Eleanor
|2
|Texas may be in for a fight over transgender ba...
|8 hr
|Imprtnrd
|32
|New Texas bathroom bill may spark North Carolin...
|Sun
|Frogface Kate
|21
Find what you want!
Search Texas Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC