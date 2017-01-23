Officer suspended for excessive force...

Officer suspended for excessive force had 8 commendations

A white North Texas police officer suspended without pay for 10 days after wrestling a black woman and her daughter to the ground has numerous commendations in his personnel file for actions taken in the course of his duties.

