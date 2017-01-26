North Texas Mexican-American Families Fear for Future
Questions still linger for many Mexican-Americans when it comes to talk of a wall between Mexico and the Unites States. For many, there is still uncertainty about the possibility of a 20 percent tariff on imported goods from Mexico and what it could mean to everyday life.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Dallas.
Comments
Add your comments below
Texas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|7 min
|Julia
|63,037
|Texas Mosque Set On Fire One Day After Trump Si...
|24 min
|Muslimes R out 2 ...
|36
|In Houston, DNC chair candidates talk fighting ...
|17 hr
|SANTO
|2
|Gore's new movie highlights alternative energy ...
|20 hr
|Solarman
|5
|Younger activists say theya re anti-abortion, n...
|Sun
|Yeah Sure
|1
|After new rape lawsuit, Baylor says made 'great...
|Sat
|davy
|1
|'Beautiful Wall' a Tough Task Patchy border bar...
|Sat
|another brick in ...
|59
Find what you want!
Search Texas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC