No injuries as small plane crashes into New Braunfels house

A small single-seat airplane has crashed into a South Central Texas home but authorities say the pilot and four people inside the home have escaped without injury. New Braunfels police say the 67-year-old pilot, identified only as a Converse man, says the plane lost power late Sunday morning and he tried to land in a vacant field.

