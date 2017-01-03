New Texas bathroom bill may spark Nor...

New Texas bathroom bill may spark North Carolina-like uproar

There are 10 comments on the Fredericksburg.com story from Yesterday, titled New Texas bathroom bill may spark North Carolina-like uproar. In it, Fredericksburg.com reports that:

Top Texas Republicans are eager to bring a fight that sparked upheaval and business boycotts in North Carolina to the country's largest conservative state, unveiling Thursday a bill that would ban transgender people from using the bathroom of their choice. The "Texas Privacy Act" requires all Texas residents to use the bathroom or locker room according to the gender on their birth certificates and prohibits local governments from passing ordinances designed to protect gay rights in public restrooms and other "intimate settings."

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Logic Analysis

Alpharetta, GA

#1 21 hrs ago
The solution the problem is to proclaim bathrooms are for LBGT only
,
Everybody else has to tinkle in the bushes

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Christsharia sLaw

Philadelphia, PA

#3 9 hrs ago
Lyndon wrote:
<quoted text>
I was shopping earlier this week and had to urinate. Couldn't decide which restroom I wanted to use so I just pissed in the drinking fountain. So many choices! Thanks Obama!!!!
Why don't you know what sex you are? Did you manage to service the male mall cop who arrested you, or was he totally str8 or uninterested in you, specifically?

Judged:

2

2

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Johnny

Hockessin, DE

#4 8 hrs ago
Christsharia sLaw wrote:
Why don't you know what sex you are? Did you manage to service the male mall cop who arrested you, or was he totally str8 or uninterested in you, specifically?
You know what you are. You're obviously a Queer PedophiIe. He's too old for you, he's older than 13 years old.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
TerriB1

Perkasie, PA

#6 5 hrs ago
"The Texas Privacy act" What a name? This implies restroom " patrons don't have privacy now and this government is going to give it to them. I've never been in a ladies room in Texas where the person using the stall didn't have complete privacy.
Terri

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Wondering

Tyngsboro, MA

#8 4 hrs ago
TerriB1 wrote:
"The Texas Privacy act" What a name? This implies restroom " patrons don't have privacy now and this government is going to give it to them. I've never been in a ladies room in Texas where the person using the stall didn't have complete privacy.
Terri
There is no such thing as complete privacy in a public toilet that accommodates more than one person at a time.

Judged:

2

2

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Christsharia sLaw

Philadelphia, PA

#9 4 hrs ago
TerriB1 wrote:
<quoted text>
"The Texas Privacy act" What a name? This implies restroom " patrons don't have privacy now and this government is going to give it to them. I've never been in a ladies room in Texas where the person using the stall didn't have complete privacy.
Terri
You are a Republican who enables by that fact what you are complaining about.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Christsharia sLaw

Philadelphia, PA

#10 4 hrs ago
Wondering wrote:
<quoted text>
There is no such thing as complete privacy in a public toilet that accommodates more than one person at a time.
We're aware of the complaints about your toe tapping, so of course you bank on the semantic point you are arguing.

I'm just surprised you didn't come right out and phrase it, "There is no such thing as complete privacy in a toilet stall that accommodates more than one person at a time."

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Wondering

Tyngsboro, MA

#11 46 min ago
Christsharia sLaw wrote:
<quoted text>

We're aware of the complaints about your toe tapping, so of course you bank on the semantic point you are arguing.

I'm just surprised you didn't come right out and phrase it, "There is no such thing as complete privacy in a toilet stall that accommodates more than one person at a time."
I don't share your fantasy.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
TerriB1

Perkasie, PA

#12 31 min ago
Damn right I am! I could have voted for that lying criminal and let, through her incompetence and her criminality, tear my country a little further apart. To watch her croniism and the picking of winners! My ancestors built this this country, they weren't immigrants. They were settlers and pioneers and fighting off indians (Wyoming massacre) 200+ years ago. Making spaces for the emigrants to go to. I had more people in the revolutionary war than most people have cousins. If you and your socialist pals think I going to throw that away without a fight, over some phoney "Civil Rights" you're sadly mistaken my friend. One of these days we're going to tighten up the meaning of the word treason and all your sorry asses will be in front of a firing squad.
Terri
Christsharia sLaw wrote:
<quoted text>

You are a Republican who enables by that fact what you are complaining about.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Johnny

Philadelphia, PA

#13 25 min ago
Christsharia sLaw wrote:
You are a Republican who enables by that fact what you are complaining about.
How long have you been mentally ill? About as long as you've been a Queer?
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Texas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 6 min Lovey3639 62,716
News Dem Rep: DHS Releasing Illegal Immigrants Into ... 8 hr Mikey 10
News Rick Perry's Texas giveaways: There's something... 9 hr jim 1
News How Mumps And Measles Will Put Texas At Center ... Wed Pharma Pays 1
Sex Offenders Now Have a Civil Rights Website (Apr '07) Jan 3 masterone 1,020
News Families looking for 2 missing Fort Bliss soldiers Jan 3 L Morales 4
News Lure of land gives way to frustration (Aug '08) Jan 3 Petro 140
See all Texas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Texas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Gunman
  5. Wikileaks
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,066 • Total comments across all topics: 277,664,466

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC