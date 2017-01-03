New Texas bathroom bill may spark North Carolina-like uproar
There are 10 comments on the Fredericksburg.com story from Yesterday, titled New Texas bathroom bill may spark North Carolina-like uproar. In it, Fredericksburg.com reports that:
Top Texas Republicans are eager to bring a fight that sparked upheaval and business boycotts in North Carolina to the country's largest conservative state, unveiling Thursday a bill that would ban transgender people from using the bathroom of their choice. The "Texas Privacy Act" requires all Texas residents to use the bathroom or locker room according to the gender on their birth certificates and prohibits local governments from passing ordinances designed to protect gay rights in public restrooms and other "intimate settings."
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.
|
#1 21 hrs ago
The solution the problem is to proclaim bathrooms are for LBGT only
,
Everybody else has to tinkle in the bushes
|
#3 9 hrs ago
Why don't you know what sex you are? Did you manage to service the male mall cop who arrested you, or was he totally str8 or uninterested in you, specifically?
|
#4 8 hrs ago
You know what you are. You're obviously a Queer PedophiIe. He's too old for you, he's older than 13 years old.
|
#6 5 hrs ago
"The Texas Privacy act" What a name? This implies restroom " patrons don't have privacy now and this government is going to give it to them. I've never been in a ladies room in Texas where the person using the stall didn't have complete privacy.
Terri
|
#8 4 hrs ago
There is no such thing as complete privacy in a public toilet that accommodates more than one person at a time.
|
#9 4 hrs ago
You are a Republican who enables by that fact what you are complaining about.
|
#10 4 hrs ago
We're aware of the complaints about your toe tapping, so of course you bank on the semantic point you are arguing.
I'm just surprised you didn't come right out and phrase it, "There is no such thing as complete privacy in a toilet stall that accommodates more than one person at a time."
|
#11 46 min ago
I don't share your fantasy.
|
#12 31 min ago
Damn right I am! I could have voted for that lying criminal and let, through her incompetence and her criminality, tear my country a little further apart. To watch her croniism and the picking of winners! My ancestors built this this country, they weren't immigrants. They were settlers and pioneers and fighting off indians (Wyoming massacre) 200+ years ago. Making spaces for the emigrants to go to. I had more people in the revolutionary war than most people have cousins. If you and your socialist pals think I going to throw that away without a fight, over some phoney "Civil Rights" you're sadly mistaken my friend. One of these days we're going to tighten up the meaning of the word treason and all your sorry asses will be in front of a firing squad.
Terri
|
#13 25 min ago
How long have you been mentally ill? About as long as you've been a Queer?
|
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Texas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|6 min
|Lovey3639
|62,716
|Dem Rep: DHS Releasing Illegal Immigrants Into ...
|8 hr
|Mikey
|10
|Rick Perry's Texas giveaways: There's something...
|9 hr
|jim
|1
|How Mumps And Measles Will Put Texas At Center ...
|Wed
|Pharma Pays
|1
|Sex Offenders Now Have a Civil Rights Website (Apr '07)
|Jan 3
|masterone
|1,020
|Families looking for 2 missing Fort Bliss soldiers
|Jan 3
|L Morales
|4
|Lure of land gives way to frustration (Aug '08)
|Jan 3
|Petro
|140
Find what you want!
Search Texas Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC