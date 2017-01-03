Nation-Now 47 mins ago 11:55 a.m.10-1...

Nation-Now 47 mins ago 11:55 a.m.10-15 feet of snow to bury...

Next Story Prev Story
21 min ago Read more: WBIR-TV Knoxville

Snow-covered cars are seen on a residential street in the northwest of Washington, DC on January 24, 2016. A massive blizzard that claimed at least 16 lives in the eastern United States finally appeared to be winding down Sunday, giving snowbound residents the chance to begin digging out.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBIR-TV Knoxville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Texas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dem Rep: DHS Releasing Illegal Immigrants Into ... 5 hr Cheekz9539 9
News New Texas bathroom bill may spark North Carolin... 8 hr Lyndon 2
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 10 hr Flirtz4306 62,707
News How Mumps And Measles Will Put Texas At Center ... Wed Pharma Pays 1
Sex Offenders Now Have a Civil Rights Website (Apr '07) Jan 3 masterone 1,020
News Families looking for 2 missing Fort Bliss soldiers Jan 3 L Morales 4
News Lure of land gives way to frustration (Aug '08) Jan 3 Petro 140
See all Texas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Texas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. South Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Wikileaks
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,532 • Total comments across all topics: 277,649,814

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC