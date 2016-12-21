Mustangs tie school records in win over Texas Wesleyan
Junior guard Kristin Rydell matched a school record seven three-pointers to finish with a career-high 26 points as Midwestern State also tied a program record with 14 triples to coast to an 81-59 victory over Texas Wesleyan Saturday afternoon at D.L. Ligon Coliseum. Midwestern State went 5-of-10 from behind the arc in the first quarter with three different Mustangs connecting from deep to take an 18-14 lead after the first 10 minutes of play.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSWO.
Add your comments below
Texas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|8 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|62,633
|Escaped Texas inmate dies in shootout
|14 hr
|Nosy
|3
|Trump adopting same behavior he criticized Clin...
|Sat
|Fcvk tRump
|23
|The Ghost of Christmas Present
|Fri
|scientia potentia...
|1
|Americans who live near border say Trump's wall...
|Dec 28
|Unknown Soldier
|5
|Abbott promises more help on the way
|Dec 28
|New Resident
|21
|Inmate being sought after escape from Texas jail
|Dec 28
|Opp
|10
Find what you want!
Search Texas Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC