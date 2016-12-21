Mustangs tie school records in win ov...

Mustangs tie school records in win over Texas Wesleyan

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: KSWO

Junior guard Kristin Rydell matched a school record seven three-pointers to finish with a career-high 26 points as Midwestern State also tied a program record with 14 triples to coast to an 81-59 victory over Texas Wesleyan Saturday afternoon at D.L. Ligon Coliseum. Midwestern State went 5-of-10 from behind the arc in the first quarter with three different Mustangs connecting from deep to take an 18-14 lead after the first 10 minutes of play.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSWO.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Texas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 8 hr Patriot AKA Bozo 62,633
News Escaped Texas inmate dies in shootout 14 hr Nosy 3
News Trump adopting same behavior he criticized Clin... Sat Fcvk tRump 23
News The Ghost of Christmas Present Fri scientia potentia... 1
News Americans who live near border say Trump's wall... Dec 28 Unknown Soldier 5
News Abbott promises more help on the way Dec 28 New Resident 21
News Inmate being sought after escape from Texas jail Dec 28 Opp 10
See all Texas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Texas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Gunman
  2. Egypt
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,041 • Total comments across all topics: 277,514,032

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC