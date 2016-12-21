Mustangs tie school records in win over Texas Wesleyan

Junior guard Kristin Rydell matched a school record seven three-pointers to finish with a career-high 26 points as Midwestern State also tied a program record with 14 triples to coast to an 81-59 victory over Texas Wesleyan Saturday afternoon at D.L. Ligon Coliseum. Midwestern State went 5-of-10 from behind the arc in the first quarter with three different Mustangs connecting from deep to take an 18-14 lead after the first 10 minutes of play.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSWO.