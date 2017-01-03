Multiple authorities investigating de...

Multiple authorities investigating deadly use of Aluminum Phosphide

20 hrs ago

The deadly pesticide which killed four Amarillo children was used illegally. The Texas Department of Agriculture tells us they are now assisting local and federal authorities in the investigation of how a family member was able to access the product without the necessary license.

