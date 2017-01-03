Mother's boyfriend who shared her rap...

Mother's boyfriend who shared her rape-murder fantasy charged with...

Next Story Prev Story
44 min ago Read more: Daily Mail

ISIS's top recruiter's secret Texas family: Wife and three sons of terror warlord are now being sheltered by his American army doctor father after fleeing warzone home he built for them in Syria 'We are sort of opposites': Obama uses one of his last interviews to take aim at Trump who he says can't run the White House like a 'family business' and needs to get 'serious' after the inauguration SeaWorld San Diego ENDS its killer whale show: Pool performances to finally stop after years of outcry and recent death of orca Tilikum Unmarried elementary school principal claims she was DEMOTED when she got pregnant because officials feared there would be a negative reaction from parents Wild weather rocks the U.S: Three dead as South and Northeast begin clean up from brutal winter storm while landslide fears spread across the West Coast as record-breaking rainfall begins Back to good health! The ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Texas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News With illegal immigration arrests down, does Tex... (Oct '08) 1 hr Farmer 179
News Texas may be in for a fight over transgender ba... 1 hr Le Jimbo 27
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 3 hr Patriot AKA Bozo 62,738
News New Texas bathroom bill may spark North Carolin... 13 hr Abrahammock Relig... 20
News Man gets prison for shining laser at Texas TV h... 14 hr Jim 1
News Dem Rep: DHS Releasing Illegal Immigrants Into ... Fri spud 11
News Rick Perry's Texas giveaways: There's something... Fri jim 1
See all Texas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Texas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,978 • Total comments across all topics: 277,716,299

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC