More
The El Paso mayor and four city council members are being investigated over whether they held unlawful secret meetings to discuss the location of a proposed $180 million downtown arena. Texas Department of Public Safety Lt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTEN-TV Denison.
Comments
Add your comments below
Texas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'It's made in Vietnam!' At inauguration, origin...
|8 hr
|Copper Head Road
|2
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|15 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|62,970
|Texas Court grants appeal after 35 years withou...
|20 hr
|Jim
|1
|At GOP leaders' urging, Texas Supreme Court wil...
|21 hr
|NOM s Waffle House
|1
|Gore's new movie highlights alternative energy ...
|Sat
|CAS
|2
|Police: Ex-church volunteer sexually abused nur...
|Fri
|Hillary for prison
|1
|'Beautiful Wall' a Tough Task Patchy border bar...
|Fri
|tomin cali
|22
Find what you want!
Search Texas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC