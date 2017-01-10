More than $900,000 raised to rebuild fire-ravaged Texas mosque

More than $900,000 has been raised in an online fundraiser for a south Texas mosque destroyed by fire over the weekend, exceeding the amount needed to rebuild the place of worship, according to the fundraising page on Monday. The GoFundMe page for the Victoria Islamic Center received donations from more than 19,000 people in the two days after the mosque, about 125 miles southwest of Houston, was gutted by flames early on Saturday.

