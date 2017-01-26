Minneapolis native recalls watching Mary Tyler Moore promo
In the May 8, 2002 photo, actress Mary Tyler Moore, standing beside a statue depicting her legendary tam toss, tossed another tam as the bronze statue of her was unveiled on Nicollet Mall in Minneapolis. Moore, 80, died Wednesday, Jna.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Texas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|1 hr
|Into The Night
|63,006
|Black lawmakers say regent appointments lack di...
|9 hr
|Jim
|1
|Texas man convicted in 2 slayings at Subway sho...
|12 hr
|Jim
|1
|Proposed bill would raise the smoking age from ...
|16 hr
|Bad Move
|1
|Trump tries to stifle science, and scientists r...
|22 hr
|SANTO
|2
|Farenthold: TxDOT forced to pay relocation bene...
|Wed
|Geezer
|1
|'It's made in Vietnam!' At inauguration, origin...
|Wed
|Jim
|3
Find what you want!
Search Texas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC