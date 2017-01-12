Mexican faces up to life term for Tex...

Mexican faces up to life term for Texas ship channel death

Prosecutors say a Mexican man faces up to life in prison for the 2015 death of an immigrant struck and killed by a Coast Guard patrol boat while trying to enter the U.S. illegally.

