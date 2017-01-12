Memorable Lines From Presidential Inaugurations
Abraham Lincoln's speech at his second inauguration ranks among the most famous inaugural addresses, delivered as the Civil War was ending and only a month before his assassination. "With malice toward none, with charity for all, with firmness in the right as God gives us to see the right, let us strive on to finish the work we are in," he said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Chicago.
Add your comments below
Texas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cuban migrants steps from US border hope for Tr...
|2 hr
|Snowden
|7
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|3 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|62,874
|Bill aims to cut off aid to countries that don'...
|7 hr
|spytheweb
|2
|Land acquired for Hooters; design phase just be... (Aug '07)
|8 hr
|McGooters
|20
|Man offers plea in stalking of dead daughter's ... (Jun '08)
|Sun
|Agree
|20
|GOP looks to high court to stop 'Californiazati...
|Jan 14
|Jim
|1
|Two at large in North Texas drug-ring bust (Mar '07)
|Jan 14
|Errybody
|53
Find what you want!
Search Texas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC