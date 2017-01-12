Memorable Lines From Presidential Ina...

Memorable Lines From Presidential Inaugurations

Next Story Prev Story
37 min ago Read more: NBC Chicago

Abraham Lincoln's speech at his second inauguration ranks among the most famous inaugural addresses, delivered as the Civil War was ending and only a month before his assassination. "With malice toward none, with charity for all, with firmness in the right as God gives us to see the right, let us strive on to finish the work we are in," he said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Chicago.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Texas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Cuban migrants steps from US border hope for Tr... 2 hr Snowden 7
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 3 hr Patriot AKA Bozo 62,874
News Bill aims to cut off aid to countries that don'... 7 hr spytheweb 2
News Land acquired for Hooters; design phase just be... (Aug '07) 8 hr McGooters 20
News Man offers plea in stalking of dead daughter's ... (Jun '08) Sun Agree 20
News GOP looks to high court to stop 'Californiazati... Jan 14 Jim 1
News Two at large in North Texas drug-ring bust (Mar '07) Jan 14 Errybody 53
See all Texas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Texas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Iran
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Syria
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,475 • Total comments across all topics: 277,973,568

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC