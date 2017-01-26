Manhunt underway for East Texas robbery suspect
At 3:40 Saturday morning police were called to an armed robbery at the 3300th block of North Northeast Loop 323. The Smith County Sheriff's office says a person wearing all black and a hoodie abruptly entered a Conoco gas station and jumped over the counter where he got into an altercation with the store clerk.
