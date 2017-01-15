Man on FBI's 10 most-wanted list arrested in Texas
A man placed on the FBI's list of 10 most-wanted fugitives after authorities said he killed two men in Milwaukee was arrested Sunday in Texas, the FBI said. Terry A.D. Strickland, 24, was arrested in El Paso and booked into the jail.
