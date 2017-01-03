Man hopes to save lives with new car seat he developed
In 2016, 39 children died of heat stroke from being left in a car, with seven of those cases happening in Texas. Keith Platt gave his two-year-old grandson, Ryder, a lift up and then his daughter strapped him into his car seat, but it's not just any seat.
