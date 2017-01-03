Man hopes to save lives with new car ...

Man hopes to save lives with new car seat he developed

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: KOTA-TV Rapid City

In 2016, 39 children died of heat stroke from being left in a car, with seven of those cases happening in Texas. Keith Platt gave his two-year-old grandson, Ryder, a lift up and then his daughter strapped him into his car seat, but it's not just any seat.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KOTA-TV Rapid City.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Texas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 58 min Patriot AKA Bozo 62,663
News Dem Rep: DHS Releasing Illegal Immigrants Into ... 6 hr spud 5
Sex Offenders Now Have a Civil Rights Website (Apr '07) 22 hr masterone 1,020
News Families looking for 2 missing Fort Bliss soldiers Tue L Morales 4
News Lure of land gives way to frustration (Aug '08) Tue Petro 140
News 49ers fire coach Chip Kelly, GM Trent Baalke Mon Jim 1
News Amy Charron's War Against Gov Rick Perry and a ... (Nov '11) Mon Terris_world 9
See all Texas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Texas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Super Bowl
  1. General Motors
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. South Korea
  4. North Korea
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,055 • Total comments across all topics: 277,597,953

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC