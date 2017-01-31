Man gets prison for calling in bomb t...

Man gets prison for calling in bomb threat at Texas refinery

Federal prosecutors say a 23-year-old has been sentenced to almost two years in prison for falsely claiming that explosives were set to detonate at a Beaumont refinery.

