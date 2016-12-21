Man from Texas drowns in drowns off F...

Man from Texas drowns in drowns off Florida Panhandle beach

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Valley Morning Star

A man who drowned in the Gulf of Mexico on a Florida Panhandle beach has been identified as a 27-year-old construction worker from Texas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley Morning Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Texas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 1 hr Too slow 62,646
News Lure of land gives way to frustration (Aug '08) 5 hr Michael J 139
News 49ers fire coach Chip Kelly, GM Trent Baalke 10 hr Jim 1
News Amy Charron's War Against Gov Rick Perry and a ... (Nov '11) 12 hr Terris_world 9
News Families looking for 2 missing Fort Bliss soldiers 13 hr JWR Russel NRUSA 3
News Ex-officer admits several scams (Dec '06) Sun Victim 175
News Escaped Texas inmate dies in shootout Sat Nosy 3
See all Texas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Texas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,947 • Total comments across all topics: 277,560,039

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC