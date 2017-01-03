Man charged with murder of Texas woman whose body was burned
Authorities have arrested a 61-year-old man who is being accused of killing a woman whose body was found burning on the side of a San Antonio road. The Bexar County Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday that Antonio NuA ez Jr. faces a first-degree murder charge in the death of 47-year-old Lisa Carter.
