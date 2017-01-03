Man charged with murder of Texas woma...

Man charged with murder of Texas woman whose body was burned

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: The Progress

Authorities have arrested a 61-year-old man who is being accused of killing a woman whose body was found burning on the side of a San Antonio road. The Bexar County Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday that Antonio NuA ez Jr. faces a first-degree murder charge in the death of 47-year-old Lisa Carter.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Texas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 11 min Panks 62,826
News Texas may be in for a fight over transgender ba... 7 hr Imprtnrd 46
News China warns after Cruz, Abbot, meet Taiwan's pr... 14 hr Quirky 6
News GOP again eyes sanctuary cities ban due to poli... Tue tomin cali 1
News Dem Rep: DHS Releasing Illegal Immigrants Into ... Mon slick willie expl... 17
News Once again, the Texas Legislature is mostly whi... Mon Jim 1
News China warns after Cruz, Abbot, meet Taiwan's pr... Mon Jim 1
See all Texas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Texas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,368 • Total comments across all topics: 277,813,837

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC