Longtime Texas Rep. Johnson to retire at term's end
In this June 4, 2013 file photo, Rep. Sam Johnson, R-Texas speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington. Johnson has announced he will retire at the end of the term.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Texas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dem Rep: DHS Releasing Illegal Immigrants Into ...
|1 hr
|spud
|12
|New Texas bathroom bill may spark North Carolin...
|3 hr
|Christsharia sLaw
|14
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|6 hr
|Lovey3639
|62,716
|Rick Perry's Texas giveaways: There's something...
|15 hr
|jim
|1
|How Mumps And Measles Will Put Texas At Center ...
|Jan 4
|Pharma Pays
|1
|Sex Offenders Now Have a Civil Rights Website (Apr '07)
|Jan 3
|masterone
|1,020
|Families looking for 2 missing Fort Bliss soldiers
|Jan 3
|L Morales
|4
Find what you want!
Search Texas Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC